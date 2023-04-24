Applications open for Youth Health Board  

The Youth Health Board is accepting applications from Knox County high school students. The program a great resume builder for potential college applications, and it provides a learning opportunity in the field of public health and other health-related professions. The deadline to apply is May 1.

“Students on the Youth Health Board gain life experience that they can take with them into college and their daily lives,” said Taylor Evans, public health educator for the Knox County Health Department. “Students get to be involved in projects within their own community and network with professionals. It’s also a great place to meet students with similar goals and passions from different high schools.”

Monthly meetings feature speakers and volunteer opportunities that enable students to explore and act on issues affecting our community, such as mental health, emergency preparedness, physical activity, nutrition and adolescent health issues.

Youth Health Board applicants must commit to:

Serving a one-year term, May 2023-April 2024

Attending monthly meetings

Attending a minimum of two social focus meetings

Serving a minimum of 15 hours through various volunteer and public health community events

Visit the Youth Health Board page to learn more about the program and to submit an application. Info: [email protected]. Follow our social media accounts to see testimonials for our current YHB team members.

The Knox County Health Department provided information for this report.