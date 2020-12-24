Angels among us

An unusual painting for me, I picked up this piece several weeks ago after some years of ugly neglect. I let the painting go as it wanted. Who knows what angels look like? Some say they are ordinary folk that walk among us. Many think of a fluttery feminine beauty. Others tout that they are without form.

These are faceless angels, strong and steadfast. Here to encourage and guide us on the path intended, shining light into all corners that need illuminating. An Angel Abstraction, I hope it senses your need this Christmas and fills it. Christmas Blessings to all!

“When angels visit us, we do not hear the rustle of wings, nor feel the feathery touch of the breast of a dove; but we know their presence by the love they create in our hearts.” — Mary Baker Eddy

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.