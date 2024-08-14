Girl Scout membership builds leaders, fosters discovery

August in East Tennessee ushers in a new school year and new opportunities, including the chance to join Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians for fun and memorable opportunities for girls in grades K-12.

Leaders will make the rounds to local schools to share information about Girl Scouts and will distribute flyers and invitations for parent interest nights.

“Being involved in Girl Scouts opens the doors for so many opportunities and adventures,” said Laura G. Higgins, program manager for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians. “It’s where girls can learn what their interests are, set goals and learn how to achieve them. Girls have unique experiences and make friends along the way – plus, it’s a lot of fun!”

Community exploration helps girls gain insight, such as visiting a bank while gaining financial literacy or like visiting a fire station to explore and use the lifesaving equipment. Parents are encouraged to participate with their children to learn and develop alongside their girls.

There are opportunities to learn about business through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, enjoy adventures at summer camps and attend workshops with important programming such as one created by Laura G. Higgins called Mean Girl Management. She shares, “This workshop is available for all age groups and helps girls become their most authentic self. We help them identify insecurities, explore different types of bullying, learn about and set boundaries, and how to move forward after being bullied.”

Plan to attend an interest meeting or consider the 21st Night of September kid rave at The Change Center on the evening of Sept. 21. There will be sign-up opportunities, a fun dance party, bubbles, glow sticks and more! Look for more information soon on the council’s Facebook page.

Girls can join Girl Scouts at any time throughout the year by texting JOIN to 59618.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.