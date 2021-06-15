First has ‘best taste’ water

First Utility District of Knox County won the Region 2 Best Tasting Water Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. The competition was held in Knoxville on June 2. It is an annual tradition for bragging rights among districts.

First Utility District serves 33,000 customers in Farragut and southwest Knox County.

Judges were Phillip Combs, National Rural Water Association state director; Seth Rye of Rye Engineering; and Alice Eads of Southeast Bank. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet and taste.

TAUD Region 2 consists of Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, and Sevier counties. Contest participants from Region 2 included Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Lenoir City Utilities Board, Northeast Knox Utility District, Tellico Area Services System and West Knox Utility District.