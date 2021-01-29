Get ready for fishing and youth sports

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is on its way to wrapping up a number of wintertime projects along the waterway.

Work crews recently replaced the boat dock at Concord Park and have started replacing the boat dock at Cherokee Park, which is across from the Cove on S. Northshore Drive. In fact, they’re really moving along and on Thursday they installed the guardrails to the Cherokee Park dock.

Every winter, TVA lowers the water level so folks can make repairs to their docks and clean their boats. Parks work crews dismantled the two docks several weeks ago since they were not in use. They hope to have them both complete by the middle or end of next week depending on the weather. Once complete, the crews will replace the dock at Melton Hill Park.

“TVA lowers the water level out there for about a week, so when we have that window of opportunity, we’ll get there,” said Chuck James, director of Parks. “That will be another brand-new dock for our residents.”

Earlier this month, workers were also on the south Knox County waterways, replacing the gangway on the boat dock at Maloney Road Park and fixing the boat ramp there. Additionally, we had crews replacing broken and rotten boards on all three fishing piers in the Concord Park system.

The projects so far – because the department’s carpenters are overseeing the work – has cost under $10,000.

“These crews do great work, and I’m grateful for their skills,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “A lot of our park amenities and structures are old, but they take care of them to make sure they have a long life, which ultimately saves the county money.”

Also, we will close the skatepark today to paint over the graffiti on the walls and skate pad. I just can’t help myself, but a big shoutout to the dirtbag(s) who did the vandalism.

On the recreation side of Parks and Recreation, youth basketball programs have started and will wrap up at the end of February. Youth baseball and youth softball registration also are underway throughout the county. Youth soccer is practicing at Tommy Schumpert Park, lacrosse will crank up on Monday, Feb. 1, with practices at John Tarleton Park, and adult softball registration will begin in early March. Also, in early March, soccer will get underway with youth soccer games held at U.S. Cellular Park.

We are currently seeking umpires for adult softball and youth softball so if anyone is interested, please apply online at here or contact Jennifer Gentry at (865) 215-6609.

Over in the Engineering and Public Works Department, our folks also have been super busy.

Here’s a snapshot:

Guardrail repair at 8626 Gleason Drive

Asphalt berm installation on Dogwood Road to protect citizen property from roadway runoff

Roadway repair within Choto Roundabout

Roadway shoulder repair on Hankins Lane

Sinkhole repair at intersection of Volwood at S. David

Here’s a carousel of photos from this week’s projects.

Cherokee boat dock repair Sinkhole repair at Volwood Shoulder repair on Hankins Lane Guardrail replacement on Gleason Road Repair at Choto Roundabout

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.