Where to get the flu shot

You should get a flu vaccine by the end of October. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue throughout flu season – January or even later. Flu vaccines are offered in many doctors’ offices and clinics. Flu vaccine is available in many other locations, including health departments, pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health centers and travel clinics. Vaccines may also be offered at your school, college health center or workplace. Visit: www.vaccinefinder.org at to find a flu vaccination clinic near you.

What if you got a shot last year?

Flu viruses are constantly changing, so flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common during the upcoming flu season. Your protection from a flu vaccine declines over time. Yearly vaccination is needed for the best protection. Learn more about preventing seasonal flu here .

Information provided by the Knox County Health Department