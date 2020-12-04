Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Knoxville

After the shortest offseason break in the trail’s 16-year history, B.A.S.S. officials announced Thursday that the Bassmaster Elite Series will open its 2021 tournament slate Feb. 11-14 on the St. Johns River in Florida.

And next up will be the Feb. 25-28 event on the Tennessee River, based in Knoxville.

“The relationship that has developed between B.A.S.S. and the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission is absolutely amazing,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “The Elite Series is the world’s premier tournament circuit. We are honored to play host city for a second time, and look forward to welcoming the anglers, their teams and fans.”

Chad Culver agrees: “Knoxville was thrilled to host the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2017,” said Culver, senior director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. “It was the first time B.A.S.S. had been here since 1981. That event led to Knoxville hosting the 2019 Bassmaster Classic – the largest in event history. Needless to say, we could not be more excited to welcome B.A.S.S. back to the waters of Knoxville and East Tennessee.”

This year’s series will be broadcast on FOX Sports platforms. Visit Bassmaster.com for more details.