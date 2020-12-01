Fresenius warehouse is big boost for Knox County

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure, has opened its largest distribution center on the East Coast in Knoxville. The distribution center will help ensure a reliable, flexible product supply to support the increasing numbers of people with kidney failure who are choosing home dialysis.

The new 611,000 square foot distribution center, located at 5304 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, will allow for future growth of the company’s nearby manufacturing plant which produces peritoneal dialysis solution and other supplies for home and clinical dialysis.

“We’re excited to open the doors of our new distribution center, growing our presence in the Knoxville community,” said April Armstrong, senior director, manufacturing operations, for Fresenius in Knoxville. “We are thrilled to ramp up production of peritoneal dialysis solution and other supplies for home and clinical dialysis, to ensure that people living with kidney disease have access to the products they need for treatment.”

The distribution center will store raw materials, as well as operating as a manufacturing resupply center and quality inspection lab for the Knoxville plant. This new distribution center will also help the company initiate more efficient processes for distributing dialysis products, that will eventually become a model for the rest of the country. The center uses a technologically-advanced pallet racking design system and more efficient solutions that improve productivity within a smaller operational footprint.

In an effort to employ talented veterans, the Knoxville distribution center has partnered with Heroes MAKE America, an organization that builds connection between the military community and the manufacturing industry. The collaboration will allow veterans to gaining meaning employment that matches their unique skillset.

For more information about potential job opportunities at the Knoxville plant and warehouse, visit jobs.fmcna.com.

Lynsey Wilson is vice president of investor experience, Knoxville Chamber