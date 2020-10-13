Billy Dean coming to Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will host a special acoustic concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Dean on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as part of its “Townsend Christmas in the Village” events.

A VIP meet-and-greet reception with Dean is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7. The show is sponsored by Blount Partnership, Duke 95.7 FM, and Ole Smoky Moonshine.

The reception will be held inside the Heritage Center’s Transportation Gallery, and the performance will take place in the Heritage Center Amphitheater at 123 Cromwell Drive in Townsend. The Amphitheater is a partially open-air facility, so dress warmly and bring a blanket to enjoy this intimate, holiday performance. Social distancing will be enforced, and seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

General admission tickets are $50 per person. Ticket holders may “add-on” the VIP reception for an additional $25 person, which provides entrance to the meet-and-greet and preferred seating. All ticket holders will receive access to the candlelight tours of the Heritage Center’s historic Appalachian Village prior to the show. Ticket info here or call 865-448-0044.