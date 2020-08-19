School starts Monday; orientation Thursday

Fall semester for Knox County Schools starts Monday, Aug. 24, for both virtual and in-school students. This is a half-day for students. In-school students should wear a mask. Check out the video for details.

Orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade in-school students will be held at their school 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 20. (9:30 to 12:30 for Career Magnet Academy and L&N STEM Academy) Bus transportation will be provided. This will give students a chance to meet their teachers, pick up their schedule and get acquainted with their new building. We look forward to seeing everyone there.

Sports: As the fall sports season kicks off, KCS has developed a series of protocols related to athlete screening, locker room use, spectator care, marching bands and more. Details here.

Rita Elementary Schoool second-grade student Ella Rogers collected backpacks for those in need. She was profiled by WVLT. Great work, Ella!

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.