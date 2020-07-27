Principals in new places, two virtual

Knox County Schools has announced four new principals, including two new positions as principals of virtual learning. More than 25% of students elected virtual learning for the upcoming fall semester.

Jennifer Garrett has been QuEST virtual learning principal for grades K-6 effective July 2020. She joined KCS in 1998 as a teacher at Karns Elementary School. Garrett also served as a TPaCK technology coach at Sterchi Elementary. She worked as campus manager at Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy and as an assistant principal at L&N STEM Academy. She is currently principal at Paul Kelley. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Tennessee.

Leanne Hawn has been QuEST virtual learning principal for grades 7-12 effective July 2020. She joined Knox County Schools in 2006 as a teacher at Fulton High School. Hawn began her career in administration in 2011, when she was named assistant principal at Fulton High. In 2016, she was named principal of Career Magnet Academy, where she currently serves. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in mathematics education, both from the University of Tennessee. She also holds an instructional leadership degree from Tennessee Technological University.

Meagan Booth has been principal of Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy effective July 2020. She joined Knox County Schools in 2009 as a teacher at Halls High School. Booth started her teaching career with Greenville County Schools in South Carolina. She has taught at Powell High and worked as a numeracy coach at Green Magnet Academy. In 2016, she was named assistant principal and athletic director of Halls High. Most recently, Booth was an assistant principal at Karns High. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Tennessee.

Matthew Mosley is principal of Career Magnet Academy. He joined KCS in 2012 as a teacher at Fulton High School. He began his career as a web developer. At Fulton, he taught web design and later was magnet facilitator. In 2017, Mosley joined the Byington Solway CTE Center at Karns as a college and career coach and administrator assistant. He was dean of students at CMA in 2018 and was assistant principal at South-Doyle High. Mosley holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University.

Superintendent Bob Thomas previously announced:

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes Hall Pass for the KCS website.