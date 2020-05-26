Slice, slice, slice

Development plans for the 16-acre Kern’s Bakery site on Chapman Highway are online and interesting.
Michael Kaplan posted on Knox Views a website link for the new owners’ vision.
Playing off the bread theme, developers use a tagline, “A Slice of Life for Everyone.”
Kaplan observed:
“A ‘slice’ indeed: Slice the ridge, remove the trees, pave over the site for parking. Just what South Knoxville needs.”
Basically, the development plan envisions a mixed-use community built in three phases:
- Phase I: Flagship Kerns, new construction, a 310-bedroom apartment building opening in the first quarter of 2021.
- Phase II: Renovation of the 1931 bakery building into a 20-merchant food hall with chef-driven eateries and unique retailers; approximately 10,000 square feet of office space; gathering and working spaces, indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, and a workout facility.
- Phase 3: a 120-room limited service hotel.