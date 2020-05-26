Slice, slice, slice

Development plans for the 16-acre Kern’s Bakery site on Chapman Highway are online and interesting.

Michael Kaplan posted on Knox Views a website link for the new owners’ vision.

Playing off the bread theme, developers use a tagline, “A Slice of Life for Everyone.”

Kaplan observed:

“A ‘slice’ indeed: Slice the ridge, remove the trees, pave over the site for parking. Just what South Knoxville needs.”

Basically, the development plan envisions a mixed-use community built in three phases: