Emerald Youth opens fourth site for older teens

Emerald Youth Foundation and Overcoming Believers Church officially opened a new location to serve students and young adults in east and south Knoxville at a ceremony Feb. 20. Bad weather did not deter nearly 100 individuals who attended.

The two organizations are partnering to create a Calling & Career Ministry Center which will provide urban students support services as they transition to postsecondary experiences, successful careers and into their Christ-centered calling. Mentorship is also provided for each student.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to serve our next generation of leaders alongside Emerald Youth. They have proven to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our city,” said Daryl Arnold, pastor of Overcoming Believers Church. “We believe that collaboration is a necessity in building the Kingdom of God. It is in unity that God commands his blessing. OBC and EYF are looking forward to making our community a better and brighter place through the power of Jesus Christ.”

The east Knoxville location, which is located inside OBC at 211 Harriet Tubman Street, is the fourth Calling & Career Ministry Center in the city. Emerald Youth also operates these locations:

North Knoxville – 1718 N. Central Street

Mechanicsville – 601 College Street

Lonsdale – 1740 Texas Avenue (inside the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex)

“We are thrilled to partner with OBC, and I’m grateful to Pastor Arnold for his leadership to make this a reality,” said Kaylin Chesney, director of area ministries – east/south. “High school students and young adults can participate in offerings such as tutoring, homework help and a variety of workshops. Through it all, we want to connect with our city’s teenagers to build meaningful relationships.”

Students who are interested in becoming part of the Calling & Career Ministry should contact LaTasha Pridgen at 865-637-3227 ext. 155 or lpridgen@emeraldyouth.org.

In addition to the Calling & Career Ministry, Emerald Youth operates a variety of programs in faith, learning and health throughout the city. Volunteers are greatly needed for all ministry programs. Visit emeraldyouth.org/volunteer to learn more and apply online to serve.

John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.