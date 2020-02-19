The Women’s Coordinating Council of UTK is seeking submissions for Knoxville Monologues, a performance showcase of longform art pieces centered around cultural identity. We are happy to accept traditional prose monologues, visual art, music, poetry and more, and are especially interested in pieces that express cultural identity and align with WCC’s pillars of anti-racism, reproductive freedom, gender equity, and LGBTQ-inclusivity. Submissions are due Feb. 25, and should be emailed to womenscoordinatingcouncil@gmail.com.

In addition, we are currently looking for organizations to partner with. If you would be interested in tabling or speaking at Knoxville Monologues, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Alumni Memorial Building at UT, please let us know.

Kat McKay is the event coordinator for the Women’s Coordinating Council of UTK.