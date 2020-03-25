‘50 and Fabulous Club’ fills closet for children

The “50 and Fabulous Club” at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home held a luncheon and provided items for children transitioning into foster care as part of the club’s monthly efforts to help the community.

The club, a resident-run group of Island Home community members who are under the age of 60, identifies a group to help every month and recently selected the Compassion Closet.

“Purpose is one of the greatest gifts any of us can have,” said Cheryl Weaver, who is the activity director at Island Home. “We have needs in our community, and the Island Home ‘50 and Fabulous Club’ is always ready to help.”

The Compassion Closet, which was started in 2013 by an adoptive and foster care family, assists foster families in the Greater Knoxville area and now has two locations supported by volunteers from churches and organizations. The nonprofit ministry collects new and gently used items, which are distributed without charge for children who are going into foster care.

The club set up a donation site and then invited foster families and children to a luncheon at Island Home, where the children were able to receive the items right away.

Community projects provide Hillcrest Healthcare residents with the opportunity to serve others.

“No matter what your age is, everyone gains through giving,” Weaver said. “When you have a heart to serve others, you in turn serve your own heart.”

Lavonda Cantrell, LMSW, LNHA, is vice president of the Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation and director of marketing and special projects at Hillcrest Healthcare.