Teachers are one of the best parts of your village. We know that they juggle a lot and our child is not the only person in the room that they’re pouring their heart into.

As a former public school teacher, I can tell you what a draining job it can be. However, the kindness of parents was what kept me going on some of the most difficult days. Now I’m a mom of a daughter in elementary school, and it is important to me that I do all I can to support her teachers. Here are three ways I try to support her teacher.

First of all, pray for them. Every morning on the way to school, we pray for our teachers. We also pray for them when we know they’re sick or their children are sick. This is also a beautiful way to teach your child we pray for those we love!

Secondly, be sure to thoroughly read the emails and newsletters your teacher sends home. I cannot tell you how many times I got asked questions each week where the exact information was already provided in a newsletter and an email (usually multiple times). Let’s do our own due diligence and protect teachers’ time and energy.

Finally, remember that your child’s teacher is part of your team. Be slow to question and quick to encourage. You are certainly your child’s best advocate! However, it will always work in your child’s best interest to advocate as a team.

