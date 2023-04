Missy Robinson is seeking help on social media for the South-Doyle High School Marching Band. She writes, “Our SDHS Marching Band has big needs ahead. Please consider a gift: $15 to $25 goes so far with us!”

Donations will be used for equipment, uniforms, tires for the trailer, transportation, music and more.

She ends with, “Thank you for any help and Go Kees!”

Info and to donate here.